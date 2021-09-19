Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Visitors stand with umbrellas near the step pyramid of the third dynasty Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Djoser (27th century BC) at the Saqqara Necropolis south of Egypt's capital Cairo on September 14, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Fireworks entertain the supporters before the UEFA Champions League Group H football match between Chelsea and Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge in London on September 14, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Vegetable gardens are seen on the roofs of vehicles of a taxi rental garage firm, whose cars are currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Bangkok on September 15, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Cats sleep after being sterilized during a sterilization campaign of cats and dogs in Medellin, Colombia, on September 15, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The Arc de Triomphe in Paris wrapped in silver-blue fabric as it was designed by the late artist Christo during its inauguration by the French president in Paris. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Indonesian activists from ECOTON (ecological observation and wetland conservation) prepare an installation made with used plastic, including 4,444 bottles, collected from the river in Gresik on September 17, 2021, to raise public awareness of plastic waste in rivers and oceans. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Large stone head statues at the archaeological site of Mount Nemrut in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, on September 17, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A partial view of the MUSAM underwater sculpture park, billed as the world's first underwater forest, consisting of a collection of 130 submarine figurative sculptures dispersed amongst a series of sculpted organic trees and subterranean plants, in the Ayia Napa resort town on the southeastern coast of Cyprus, on September 18, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

"Noah's Violin", a giant floating violin by Venetian sculptor Livio De Marchi, makes its maiden voyage for a concert on the Grand Canal in Venice on September 18, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Vijay Singh of Fiji looks on on the 18th green during the second round of the Sanford International Presented by Cambria at Minnehaha Country Club on September 18, 2021 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP