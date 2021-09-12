A scaled-down version of the West Indian Day Parade moves down Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn on September 06, 2021 in New York City. The annual parade, one of the largest in both New York City and the country, celebrates the Caribbean community and its diverse history. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP

French urban climber Alain Robert (2R), popularly known as the "French Spiderman", climbs with Marcin Banot, Alexis Landot and Leo Urban the Total tower in La Defense near Paris, on September 7, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A child is seen under a Brazilian flag during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo, on September 7, 2021, on Brazil's Independence Day. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Demonstrators take part in a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on September 8, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Dancers perform on stage during a full-dress rehearsal at the Moulin Rouge in Paris on September 8, 2021, two days ahead of the reopening of the cabaret following an 18-month closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A man (C) receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Hanoi on September 10, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Protesters let off fireworks during a demonstration against the government of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha in Bangkok on September 9, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

University students display a flag of the Communist Party of China to mark the party's 100th anniversary during an opening ceremony of the new semester in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on September 10, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A Sudanese dives into the water during flooding in the capital Khartoum's southern neighbourhood of al-Kalakla on September 7, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Motorists make their way along a waterlogged road after a heavy monsoon rainfall in New Delhi on September 11, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP