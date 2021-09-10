A key aim of the course, which is titled Finland Works, is to encourage international students residing in Finland to remain in the country by helping them get a foothold in the job market.

Aalto University has introduced a free online course aimed at equipping foreign students and jobseekers with the tools they need to navigate the challenges of working life and build a career in Finland.

In a press release, Kaisa Paasivirta, who leads the Aalto International Talent Programme, stated that Finland is in dire need of skilled labour, and cannot afford to neglect the expertise offered by foreign students.

Paasivirta, who helped design the course, says that it takes the specific needs of these students into account and provides insights into how to tackle any challenges they may face when applying for a job in Finland.

The course contains five chapters, which will cover the following broad topics in detail: Finland’s work culture, working in a Finnish organisation, maintaining a work-life balance, developing a suitable skill set and pursuing a career in Finland.

Students can complete the course, which features content designed by recruitment and career specialists, at their own pace and have the option to purchase an electronic certificate when it is done.

You can find more information on the course, including how to sign up here and here.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times