Niinistö’s spouse, Jenni Haukio shared the news, along with a picture of the adorable new addition to the household on social media on Sunday. According to Iltalehti, the dog has been with the First Family for a week.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and his family have welcomed a new puppy into their home. Named Osku , the black-and-white male puppy is a Tenterfield Terrier.

The Tenterfield Terrier is a dog breed that is relatively new to Finland. It has its origins in Australia, where it was bred extensively to kill vermin such as rats. The first Tenterfield Terrier was reportedly brought to Finland three years ago.

Dogs of this breed are often described as agile, intelligent and adaptable and are well suited for families with children. Osku has five siblings, all of which have found a home.

The previous First Dog, Lennu, died of complications related to brain cancer earlier this year in May. A Boston terrier, Lennu accumulated a vast following on social media and gradually became a beloved national icon, even gaining international fame for his playful nature and unique smile.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times