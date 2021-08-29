Pedro Montano (out of picture) takes a photo of her daughter Roxana Montano, 3, being vaccinated against COVID-19 with Cuban vaccine Soberana Plus, on August 24, 2021 at Juan Manuel Marquez hospital in Habana, as part of the vaccine study in children and adolescents. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Arroyo Grande Hotshot hand tosses an incendiary device to set backfires along State Route 155 to fight the French Fire on August 24, 2021 near Wofford Heights, California. The 16,000-acre French Fire began August 18 and is 19 percent contained. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP

People dressed as Marvel Avengers characters pose in Times Square on August 25, 2021 as they hold a press event, as the SOMOS Community Care launches a back-to-school vaccination information campaign with Marvel Avengers to expand the Covid-19 vaccine outreach in New York City. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A midwife toad is weighed during the annual weigh-in photocall at London Zoo on August 26, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Participants perform during the Spasskaya Tower international military and music Festival opening ceremony at the Red Square in Moscow on August 27, 2021. - The festival runs until September 5. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A Caribbean manatee (Trichechus manatus) is fed at the Guadalajara Zoo, Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on August 26, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Palestinian protestors run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during clashes following a demonstration against the nearby Israeli outpost of Eviatar, in the village of Beita, north of the occupied West Bank, on August 27, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Aurora borealis shine bright above lake Piispajärvi on Friday night 28th of August 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

helsea's French-born Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy dives during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 28, 2021. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Protesters make the three-finger salute as they ride in the back of a truck with an inflatable yellow rubber duck as they take part in a "car mob" mobile convoy demonstration calling for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis in Bangkok on August 29, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP