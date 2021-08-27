Finland has received an exceptional amount of rain this August. Scattered showers are expected to persist on Friday, particularly for Southern Finland. However, cloudy skies will clear on Saturday, which is expected to be the sunniest day of the week.

Finland could get a much-needed break from the rainy weather this weekend, as the forecast indicates sunny and summery conditions for the end of August. The weather could take a turn as early as Friday for some parts of the country, with temperatures slated to reach 20℃ in Satakunta and Southern Finland.

It will also be the warmest day, as low pressure conditions will finally subside to give way to a more balmy climate. Meteorologists suggest that fair weather seekers plan their outdoor activities for this day.

The warm weather is forecast to reach its peak in Western Finland, where the mercury is predicted to climb to 22℃ on Saturday. Temperatures in Southeast and Southern Finland could also exceed 20℃ on Saturday, while they are expected to rise to 20–21℃ in the Ostrobothnia and Satakunta regions even on Sunday.

Friday and Saturday could still be windy; however, windy conditions are expected to abate on Sunday. Meteorologists recommend getting out and enjoying the last vestiges of summer this weekend, as a storm front from Estonia will likely bring the rain back to Finland and with it, the official start of autumn.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times







