The average water temperature of coastal bodies could rise to up to 30℃ in the next few days. Additionally, while the humidity could drive some kinds of mosquitoes away, it might also hasten the hatching of certain species, such as anopheles mosquitoes, which thrive in warm weather.

Meteorologists have revealed that temperatures in Finland could range between 25 to 35℃ throughout the month of July. The unusually warm weather has already led to unforeseen consequences such as an increase in blue-green algae in lakes and coastal waters as well as an exceptionally early strawberry season.

The heat is expected to abate to a certain degree by Thursday, and there is a chance of rain early next week. However, meteorologists warn that days of cool weather will likely be few and far between next month.

Temperatures are predicted to hover around 27℃ this weekend. However, Finland is not alone in its experience of an unusually warm Summer.

Parts of North America are currently in the throes of an unprecedented heat wave that has already caused dozens of deaths in Canada, where temperatures have soared to a record-breaking 49.6℃.

While finding a definitive link can be difficult, experts agree that climate change will continue to cause extreme weather events such as heat waves if it is not brought under control in coming years.

