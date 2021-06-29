Cities are assessed according to metrics such as access to services, public transport and crime rates. Copenhagen, Denmark claimed the top spot in this year’s rankings. This would be the fourth time the city has taken first place since the survey was introduced in 2007.

UK-based lifestyle magazine Monocle has ranked Helsinki the third best city in the world in terms of quality of life. The magazine’s annual Quality of Life survey lists the top 25 most liveable cities in the world.

Zurich, Switzerland won second place, while Stockholm, Sweden came fourth in the latest survey. Helsinki topped Monocle’s list of most liveable cities in 2011.

This year, the rankings took cities’ responses to the COVID-19 crisis into account. According to Helsingin Sanomat, Monocle praised the proactive and business-friendly approach that Helsinki adopted when dealing with the pandemic.

It also commended Mayor Jan Vapaavuori’s actions during the crisis and acknowledged the ongoing support the city has provided to companies.

Monocle suggests that Helsinki has adapted well to the pandemic, as restrictions have not had a significant impact on the everyday lives of residents, who are still able to visit restaurants and access art and culture.

Helsinki’s third place ranking is also contingent on the expectation that the city will recover from the COVID-19 crisis relatively quickly.

Tahira Sequeira

