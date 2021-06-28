A Finland supporters waits for the start of the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Finland and Belgium at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 21, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Pikachu mascots are seen beside a Skymark Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft with new Pokemon-themed livery during its unveiling at Tokyo's Haneda international airport on June 21, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns catches the ball before a slam dunk over Ivica Zubac #40 and Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers during the second half of game two of the Western Conference Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 22, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Clippers 104-103, Christian Petersen / Getty Images / AFP - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A man wearing a costume of the Spider-Man fantasy character, who performs in hospitals for sick children, hands a gift to Pope Francis as they meet at the end of the weekly general audience on June 23, 2021 at San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

British driver Nikhil Sachania steers his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X with Kenyan co-driver Deep Patel ahead of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya during a side-by-side super special at Kasarani near Nairobi, Kenya, on June 24, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Midsummer fire was lit at research station of the University of Turku on midsummer eve 25th of June.

Participants take part at the annual Pride March parade at the Place de la Republique in Paris on June 26, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Gabby Thomas crosses the finish line to win the Women's 200 Meters Final on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP

Spectators stand on a platform during the 2nd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 183 km between Perros-Guirrec and Mur de Bretagne Guerledan, on June 27, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A burning pile of seized illegal drugs is pictured during a destruction ceremony to mark the United Nations' "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" in Yangon on June 26, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) - LEHTIKUVA / AFP