Protestors have reportedly refused requests from police to shift the demonstration to a safer location. Concrete barricades have been set up at the location to prevent accidents or mishaps.
Demonstrators are urging the government to take action against the current climate crisis by declaring an environmental emergency. They have also called for Finland to bring the deadline for achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 forward by 10 years.
Image Credit: Lehtikuva
HT