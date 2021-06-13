HELSINKI FINLAND

13
Sun, Jun
FAD new

Achille the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, poses for pictures next to the Italian national flag after attempting to predict the result of the first UEFA EURO 2020 football match between Turkey and Italy, during a ceremony in Saint Petersburg, on June 11, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

News in brief

This week in pictures, featuring the most eye-catching news images of the week, from all around the world.

HT

ICP3

Week's Most Popular Articles

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners