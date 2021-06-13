Elephants, part of a herd which had wandered 500 kilometres north from their natural habitat, resting in a forest near Kunming, in China's southwest Yunnan province. (Photo by - / CCTV / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Rainbow painted crosswalk in Turku on June 8th 2021.

An Isreali archaeologist displays an almost fully-intact 1,000-year-old chicken egg, recently-discovered during excavations in the central town of Yavne, on June 9, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A firefighting plane works on extinguishing a forest fire raging in the area of the Arab-Israeli village of Abu Ghosh near Jerusalem, on June 9, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The work of Dafda Maimon at the Indigestibles modern art event in Helsinki 9th of June 2021.

People look at a giant Mount Rushmore-style sculpture of the G7 leaders' heads, made entirely of discarded electronics, on a beach near to Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 9, 2021, to highlight the huge environmental threat of electronic waste ahead of the G7 summit. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

In this image taken from Arlington, Virginia, and released by NASA, a partial solar eclipse rises behind the US Capitol on June 10, 2021, as seen from Arlington, Virginia. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A fireworks display is triggered over the Olympic stadium on June 11, 2021 in Rome as part of the UEFA Euro 2020 2021 European Football Championship's opening ceremony, prior to the competition's kick off Turkey vs Italy. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Team of Finland's fans celebrate after Finland won Denmark 1-0 during UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament group B match Finland vs. Denmark at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Saturday June 12, 2021.