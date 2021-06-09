Of these, 28 packs (a family unit consisting of a couple and two pups) and 20 pairs are believed to reside in Finland permanently, while the rest frequently move across the border between Finland and Russia.

According to the Natural Resources Institute of Finland (Luke), there has been a steady rise in Finland’s wolf population since 2017. Latest estimates indicate 32–38 wolf packs and 18–25 pairs of wolves in Finland as of March 2021.

The number of wolf packs detected in Finland in March 2021 was around 16 per cent higher than last year, while the number of pairs had increased by about 23 per cent.

The country’s wolf population is primarily concentrated in the regions of Southwest Finland, Southern Satakunta and Southern and Northern Ostrobothnia. Luke reports that wolves have established the highest number of new territories in Western Finland. As of March 2021, 57 per cent of territories are located in this area.

While the size of Finland’s wolf population has varied greatly over the past millennium, the current growth spurt can be attributed to factors such as higher wolf pup mortality and availability of prey.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times















