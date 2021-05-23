Niko Moilanen (R) and Joel Hokka of the Finnish band Blind Channel pose with their red middle fingers on the eve of the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on May 19, 2021.

Underground dancers dressed in Spiderman perform in the subway of Saint Petersburg late on May 21, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Cyclone Tauktae off of western India on May 17, 2021 at 10:30 UTC. - A major cyclone packing ferocious winds and threatening a destructive storm surge bore down on India on May 17, 2021, disrupting the country's response to its devastating Covid-19 outbreak. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The pack rides during the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling race, 198km between Ravenna and Verona on May 21, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A rat is thrown onto the ice following a second period goal by Mason Marchment #19 of the Florida Panthers against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Two of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the BB&T Center on May 18, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 20, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Pope Francis holds the Holy Book of Prayers as he celebrates Pentecost mass on May 23, 2021 at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Finland's Blind Channel performs during the final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, at the Ahoy convention centre in Rotterdam, on May 22, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Nassim Abu Jamea, 29, poses for a picture with the two 9-month-old lion cubs at his home, where he is raising them, in Khan Yunis on May 23, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Italy's Maneskin celebrate on stage with the trophy after winning the final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, at the Ahoy convention centre in Rotterdam, on May 22, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A periodical cicada is seen in Chevy Chase, Maryland on May 17, 2021. - Some are waiting for their arrival with trepidation, others are curious what they might taste like. LEHTIKUVA / AFP