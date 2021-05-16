A woman lights a candle to commemorate victims of the COVD-19 pandemic at the Prague Castle on May 10, 2021 in Prague. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Czech Republic's Alzbeta Dufkova competes in the final of the Solo Technical Artistic Swimming event during the LEN European Aquatics Championships at the Duna Arena in Budapest on May 11, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A Sikh devotee takess a dip in the holy sarovar (water tank) on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Angad Dev Ji, the second guru of Sikhs, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on May 12, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Iraqis gather on the astronomical observatory for moon sighting to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the central holy shrine city of Najaf on May 12, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

An air guided bomb can be seen hitting Al-Sharouk tower as it collapses during an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City on May 12, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A demonstrator made up as if his mouth was stitched takes part in a demonstration with the slogan "S.O.S. Colombia" in Madrid on May 15, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The Israeli Iron Dome missile defence system (L) intercepts rockets (R) fired by the Hamas movement towards southern Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip as seen in the sky above the Gaza Strip overnight on May 14, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A Displaced Syrian boy holding a toy gun poses for a picture at the al-Tah camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Syria's rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib on May 13, 2021, on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A muslim woman holds her 3-year-old daughter after attending the Eid Al-Fitr prayer that marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan at Jamia Mosque in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 13, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

An Israeli AH-64 Apache attack helicopter hovers above Sderot amidst smoke trails, in southern Israel on the border with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, on May 13, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Women of the same family pose for pictures with hennas decoration on their hand after offering a special prayer in their home during Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Kathmandu on May 14, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP