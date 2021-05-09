A Palestinian girl watches from the balcony of her house as Israeli soldiers conduct a security operation in the village of Aqraba, east of Nablus in the occupied-West Bank, on May 3, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Taxi drivers protest against a tax reform bill launched by President Ivan Duque despite he then ordered the proposal be withdrawn from Congress, in Medellin, Colombia, on May 3, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Three-month baby giraffe of Niger (Giraffa Camelopardalis) named "Kano" (R) gestures past his mother "Dioni", 17, at the zoological park "Zoo de la Fleche" in La Fleche, north-western France on May 4, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A child rides on a slide in the Wukesong shopping district in Beijing on May 5, 2021, on the last day of the five-day Labour Day holiday. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A woman takes part in a protest against President Ivan Duque's government in Medellin, Colombia on May 5, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A Buddhist follower prays in front of lotus lanterns at Jogye temple in Seoul on May 6, 2021, ahead of celebrations marking Buddha's birthday in South Korea. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Swiss guards recruits stand ready before taking their oath at the San Damaso courtyard in the Vatican during a swering-in ceremony on May 6, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Aerial view of people blocking a street next to a sign reading "We resist your bullets without oblivionö during a protest against President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, on May 6, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Sunni Muslims gather beside burning flags of US, Israel and India during a rally to mark al-Quds (Jerusalem) International Day on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Peshawar on May 7, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Russian Sukhoi Su-25 assault aircrafts release smoke in the colours of the Russian flag while flying over the Kremlin and Red Square in downtown Moscow on May 7, 2021, during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade. LEHTIKUVA / AFP