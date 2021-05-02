Shiite Muslim worshippers read from the Holy Koran at the Grand Mosque of Kufa near the central shrine city of Najaf, some 160 kilometres south of Iraq's capital, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 26, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Casey the Bulldog goes for a walk in the Hell's Kitchen area of New York April 29, 2012. - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city hopes to "fully reopen" on July 1. "We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength," he told MSNBC. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Sikh devotees carry the Guru Granth Sahib, the religious text of Sikhism, in a palanquin during a religious procession on the eve of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on April 30, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Demonstrators march in the annual NYC Cannabis Parade & Rally in support of the legalization of marijuana for recreational and medical use, on May 1, 2021 in New York City. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour as it approached the International Space Station less than one day after launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 24, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Iraqi Shiite Muslims gather to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Ali bin Abi Taleb, the cousin, son-in-law and companion of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Grand mosque of Kufa, in the Iraqi city of the same name, about 170km (110 miles) south of the capital Baghdad, early on May 2, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Palestinian members of Hamas' security forces rappel along the wall of a building as they show off their skills during a police graduation ceremony in Gaza City on April 26, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP