A convoy of around a hundred trucks made its way to the Parliament House in Helsinki today as peat producers protested the government’s programme to cut emissions, which has led to a steady decline in the use of peat as an energy source.

The programme aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by cutting the use of peat by half by 2030. Peat producers have declared the financial aid package the plan offers to businesses that rely on the fossil fuel to be insufficient and demand that peat be reclassified as a renewable resource.