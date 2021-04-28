The suspect allegedly picked up unaccompanied women from taxi stands as well as other locations, plying them with alcohol and possibly other intoxicants during the trip.

Helsinki police are investigating a 40-year-old taxi driver suspected of drugging and raping numerous women in the city. The crimes are thought to have taken place sometime in April.

He would then take them to an apartment outside Helsinki instead of driving to the address they provided. Police believe the sexual assaults in question took place at this apartment.

Preliminary investigations indicate the accused had more victims who have yet to come forward. Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is a professional taxi driver and have reason to believe he has committed similar sexual offences in the past.

Additional details such as the suspect’s nationality or the taxi company he worked for have not been revealed as investigations are still underway.

Police urge anyone who believes they may be the victim of a similar crime to contact them at the earliest by phone (during office hours) at 0295 471 612 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times