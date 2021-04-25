This picture taken on April 20, 2021 shows an aerial view of people using their phones and cameras to film a shark swimming past in the shallow Mediterranean Sea water off the Israeli coastal town of Hadera north of Tel Aviv. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This picture shows a Ford Mustag GT on display during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 20, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The Boeoegg, a symbolic snowman, is seen burning over the Devil's Bridge during the Sechselaeuten (Ringing of the six o'clock bells) festival near Andermatt, central Switzerland on April 19, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Streets are set ablaze as members of the Israeli security forces deploy during clashes with Palestinian protesters outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on April 22, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A United States Marine Corps (USMC) recruit from Lima Company, the first gender integrated training class in San Diego, yells in response to a drill instructor as they crawl in the dirt on their back during The Crucible, the final part of phase three of recruit training before officially becoming US Marines on April 21, 2021 at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, California. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Slaughtered chickens are displayed for sale at the Chow Kit wet market in Kuala Lumpur on April 21, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Penguins mate in their enclosure at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok on April 21, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Leipzig's Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Cologne vs RB Leipzig, in Cologne, western Germany, on April 20, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A squirrel crosses the Cherry Alley at Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen as it blooms on a sunny April 20, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Personnel from the National Veterinary Institute (SVA) examine and take samples from a stranded humpback whale on the south eastern shores of the island Oeland in the Baltic sea, in Sweden, April 23, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Russia's Viktoriia Listunova competes in the floor competition during the Women's overall final of the 2021 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the St Jakobshalle, in Basel, on April 23, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP