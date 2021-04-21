Finland’s recent warm spell will likely come to an abrupt end as the weather takes a sharp turn this weekend. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, temperatures across the country will drop on Friday, with the mercury expected to go well below 10 degrees in the Greater Helsinki region.

Low pressure from the Arctic Ocean will give rise to sleet or snow showers in Southern Finland on Saturday as well as Sunday. Meteorologists have issued warnings about poor driving conditions at this time.