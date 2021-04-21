Finland’s recent warm spell will likely come to an abrupt end as the weather takes a sharp turn this weekend. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, temperatures across the country will drop on Friday, with the mercury expected to go well below 10 degrees in the Greater Helsinki region.
Low pressure from the Arctic Ocean will give rise to sleet or snow showers in Southern Finland on Saturday as well as Sunday. Meteorologists have issued warnings about poor driving conditions at this time.
Helsingin Sanomat reports that the cold and rainy weather will reach its peak on Sunday, with the temperature in Helsinki unlikely to go above zero. The likelihood of snowfall in the region is also highest on this day.
Rainy conditions are expected to first hit Eastern Finland and Lapland on Wednesday evening, and will spread to other parts of the country on Thursday.
Several parts of Finland, including Southern Lapland, Northeastern Finland and Kainuu could see heavy sleet or snowfall on Friday, while Southern Finland is likely to experience strong winds and stormy weather.
Tahira Sequeira
Helsinki Times