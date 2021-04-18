A protestor wearing panties instead of a face protection mask takes part in a demonstration in Berlin, on April, 13, 2021, as anti lockdown critics and so-called 'Querdenker' gathered outside the German parliament, amid the Covid-19, corona pandemic. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

In this long exposure image, fiber-optic lights glow at the Field of Light immersive art installation from artist Bruce Munro, part of the Light at Sensorio on April 13, 2021 in Paso Robles, California. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Onlookers watch as a loggerhead sea turtle equipped with a GPS tracker is released back into the Mediterranean Sea at Nitzanim beach near the Israeli city of Ashkelon on April 12, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (L) vies to header the ball with Everton's English midfielder Ben Godfrey during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on April 16, 2021. (Photo by PETER POWELL / POOL / AFP)

A Sadhu wearing a facemask takes a holy dip in the Ganges river during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on April 12, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This photo taken and received courtesy of an anonymous source via Facebook on April 14, 2021 shows a protester painting the symbols of the three finger salutes on the ground with red paint as part of a "bleeding strike" demonstration against the military coup in Shwebo in Myanmar's Sagaing region. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A reveller reacts as his face is covered with vermillion powder during the Bisket Jatra Festival at Thimi, in the Bhaktapur District, on the outskirts of Kathmandu on April 15, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu competes in the men's short program during the ISU World Team Trophy figure skating event in Osaka on April 15, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Firefighters carry a colleague who collapsed due to the smoke and the heat, as a forest fire burns out of control on the foothills of Table Mountain, above the University of Cape Town, in Cape Town, on April 18, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP