There is a high demand for the documents as numerous countries and airlines require passengers to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test results upon arrival or before boarding an international flight. Employers also require a certificate in some cases.

According to a report by Yle , a company operating in the Helsinki metropolitan area has been selling fraudulent COVID-19 health certificates. The company allegedly lacks the permit required to sell the certificates and does not test customers in most cases.

The company reportedly sells the counterfeit documents for 70 euros each—a fraction of the cost that private healthcare companies charge (upto 300 euros for a test and certificate). Until a couple of days ago, the service was advertised online.

According to Yle’s sources, the forged documents have already been sold to several individuals. Representatives from the company, which is under investigation, have denied the charges.

Currently, public health centres only perform the test on those that have been exposed or exhibit symptoms of the virus. Travel is not a valid condition for getting tested.

Additionally, most hospital districts in Finland do not provide a certificate of any kind confirming that the person has tested negative. The Helsinki University Hospital (HUS) district began providing electronic certificates with COVID-19 test results from February.



Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times