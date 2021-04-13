According to a report by Helsingin Sanomat, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is proposing that employees should be able to access information regarding their coworker’s salaries if they suspect gender-based discrimination.
In such a case, the employer would be unable to refuse the request to provide salary details by law. The proposal has allegedly been submitted to a tripartite working group that promotes pay transparency and equality in the workplace (tripartite negotiations often play a key role in settling labour disputes in Finland).
The proposal suggests that the person filing the request has the authority to determine what constitutes discrimination, while the employer cannot refuse to provide the information on the grounds that they consider the claim to be unfounded.
According to Helsingin Sanomat, the ministry’s proposal has a good chance of being presented before the parliament. It is part of the government’s long-term strategy to close the gender pay gap and increase pay transparency in Finland.
Tahira Sequeira
Helsinki Times