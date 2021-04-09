According to Helsingin Uutiset, the arts and recreation industry (which includes cultural, entertainment and recreational activities such as music, theater, museums and sports) in the country is facing losses of up to 700 million euros this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Multiple industries in Finland have been hit hard by coronavirus restrictions, with the greatest losses suffered by the restaurant, hospitality, arts and entertainment sectors.

Cultural activities and events are largely concentrated in Finland’s Uusimaa region, which accounts for around half the employees in the industry and 70 per cent of the turnover.

The latest figures from the Helsinki-Uusimaa Regional Council indicate that the effects of the coronavirus crisis have continued to impact the arts and recreation industry this year, leaving no room for recovery.

The total compensation received by employees in the sector fell by almost 12 per cent this February compared to last year in Uusimaa, and by 11 per cent in the rest of Finland. There is also an acute shortage of job opportunities, due to events being cancelled.

The situation is even more dire in the restaurant and hospitality sectors in Uusimaa, where employees received 16.6 per cent less total compensation this year compared to the previous year.



