A massive fire rages at the Balongan refinery, operated by state oil company Pertamina, in Indramayu, West Java, on March 29, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Dogs wearing outfits stands in front of a booth during the Interpets fair for pet products in Tokyo on April 2, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

An aerial photo shows people playing tennis at the Mersey Bowman Lawn Tennis Club in Liverpool northwest England on March 29, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Children jump into the water of a canal in Bangkok on a hot day on April 2, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

British skyscraper climber George King free-climbs the Melia Barcelona Sky hotel in Barcelona on April 2, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

People ride a boat looking at cherry blossoms at Inokashira Park in Tokyo on March 30, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Buddhist novice monks holding up the three finger salute to protesters marching during a demonstration against the military coup in Dooplaya district in Myanmar's eastern Karen state. - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Mannequins wrapped in barrier tape stand in front of Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate on March 31, 2021, as part of German artist Dennis Josef Meseg's Corona Memorial called "It is Like it is". LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A Yemeni child helps as a digger (background) digs graves at a specific plot for COVID-19 victims, at a cemetery in Yemen's third city of Taez, on April 3, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The Obelisk of Ramses II in the centre of the main roundabout of Tahrir Square in Egypt's capital Cairo is lit up on April 3, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Protesters making the three-finger salute while wearing masks that express what they say is Chinese interference in the UN's handling of Myanmar affairs after the military coup in Yangon's Kamayut township. - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Copies of the 2008 constitution are burnt during a demonstration by protesters against the military coup in Yangon's South Okkalapa township on April 1, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A woman uses her laptop computer as she lounges in Greenwich Park, southeast London on March 30, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP