The number of students applying for higher education in Finland has increased over the past year. According to the Finnish National Agency for Education, higher education institutions across Finland received almost 158,000 applications this year— at least 6,000 more than last year.
Additionally, students applied for nearly 51,000 open spots in courses offering higher education in Finnish and Swedish that are set to begin this Autumn.
MTV reports that students face the toughest competition for university places in the fields of medicine, services and agriculture and forestry. With regard to universities of applied sciences, the most difficult branches to gain admission to are oral hygiene, dental technology and natural sciences.
The coronavirus crisis has led higher education institutions to cancel the majority of student exchange programmes planned for Spring.
Over two-thirds of students from Finland were compelled to cancel their foreign exchange trips. However, a number of exchange students in Finland and abroad have successfully switched to virtual programmes to complete their studies.
HT