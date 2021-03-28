Mourners pay their respects to Officer Eric Talley, who was killed after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP

A Hindu devotee takes part in a traditional gathering during the Lathmar Holi celebrations, the spring festival of colours at a temple in Barsana village of India's Uttar Pradesh state on March 23, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Winner Danish Kasper Asgreen of Deceuninck - Quick-Step celebrates on the podium with champagne after he won the 'E3 Saxo Bank Classic' cycling race, 203,9km from and to Harelbeke, on March 26, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Youths play in the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day in Karachi on March 25, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A children from the Uyghur community living in Turkey wears a mask during a protest against the visit of China's Foreign Minister to Turkey, in Istanbul on March 25, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Smoke rises as lava flows from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano some 40 km west of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, on March 23, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A bird is seen next to cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo on March 23, 2021, as the country's famed cherry trees began their annual bloom nearly two weeks ahead of schedule. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Coloured powder is thrown over Hindu devotees in a traditional gathering during the Lathmar Holi celebrations, the spring festival of colours at a temple in Barsana village of India's Uttar Pradesh state on March 23, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Finland's Valtter Virtanen performs during the men's short programme event at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm on March 25, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Devotees pull large chariots decorated with flowers and statues of Hindu deity Kapaleeswar during an annual chariot festival in Chennai on March 25, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen smiles after claiming pole position after the qualifying session on the eve of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 27, 2021. (Photo by Lars Baron / various sources / AFP) - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This photo taken and received from an anonymous source via Facebook on March 27, 2021 shows a barricade, set up by protesters demonstrating against the military coup, burning in Mandalay. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Aerial view of a burial at the Vila Formosa cemetery during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 23, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

State Emergency Service volunteers bring residents to safer ground from a flooded residential area in Windsor suburb of northwestern Sydney on March 23, 2021, after torrential downpours have lashed Australia's southeast for days. LEHTIKUVA / AFP