Finnish police have reported increasing instances of quarantine violations across the country. Several people have breached regulations by leaving their homes and interacting with individuals outside their own household.
Breaking quarantine is currently an offence that is punishable by law. Violating the order could lead to a heavy fine or a sentence of maximum three months in prison (regardless of whether anyone other than the individual has been infected).
An official quarantine order can only be imposed by a board-certified infectious disease doctor. Doctors can mandate a quarantine even if the individual does not exhibit any coronavirus symptoms.
According to MTV, there were approximately 30 cases of quarantine violations in the country one month ago. The figure currently stands at 59.
The City of Espoo has also issued a warning against breaking quarantine. Police statistics indicate there were 19 instances of people breaking quarantine in the city in January–February, compared to a total of 21 cases last year.
Tahira Sequeira
Helsinki Times