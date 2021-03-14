Palestinians wash their horses on the beach of Gaza City on March 10, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

People dine around a table suspended by a crane at 50 meters above the ground, at the Dinner in the Sky restaurant, in the Gulf emirate, on March 11, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A photograph taken on March 12, 2021 shows coloured teddy bears displayed on the windows of a building as part a campaign for a detergent brand, at the Nisantasi district in Istanbul. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Supporters of the "Men in Black Denmark" movement demonstrate against restrictions implemented to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus on March 13, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A person crosses a snowy street on March 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. More than 1800 flights into and out of Denver have been canceled this weekend and highways around the state have been closed down as a winter storm hits the state. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP

A Sadhu or Hindu holy man shakes out his hair ahead of the Hindu 'Maha Shivaratri' festival, in Kathmandu on March 9, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Hindu devotees gather for evening prayers after taking a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges on the eve of Shahi Snan (grand bath) on Maha Shivratri festival during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on March 10, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Protesters clash with the police during a demonstration to commemorate the International Women's Day in Mexico City, on March 8, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP