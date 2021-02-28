HELSINKI FINLAND

28
Sun, Feb
FAD new

A protester wears a facemask and blindfold as Myanmar migrants in Thailand demonstrate against the military coup in their home country, in front of the United Nations ESCAP building in Bangkok on February 22, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

News in brief

A collection of this weeks most interesting and eye-catching pictures, from all around the world.

Picture sources: LEHTIKUVA / AFP / STR / Getty Images

ICP2

Week's Most Popular Articles

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners