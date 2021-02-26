The results of the study confirmed that excessive social media use leads to negative health outcomes. Young people who are unable to limit or stop using social media are at higher risk for recurring neck or shoulder pain, irritability, depression and anxiety.

A recent study by the University of Jyväskylä found that one in every 10 adolescents in Finland suffers from symptoms related to problematic social media use, including fatigue, isolation and loneliness.

As per the study, over 9 per cent of young Finns exhibit problematic behaviour related to social media and 34 per cent are at high risk for the same. The research included data from 3,400 Finnish students aged 11, 13 and 15, who participated in the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) school survey.

Unhealthy attitudes towards social media were most commonly found in 15-year-olds and were associated with poorer performance in school. Negative health outcomes were also detected in those that fell in the moderate risk category.

Additionally, the study established a clear link between poor parental supervision and problematic social media use. Those with perceived low parental monitoring were more likely to engage in unhealthy behaviour with regard to online platforms.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times