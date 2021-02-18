This winter proved to be exceptionally cold with temperatures going below -35 in some parts of the country, but the freezing conditions did not deter local art enthusiasts in the capital region, which experienced more snowfall than usual this year.
Many saw February’s icy landscape as an opportunity to unleash their creative side. A group of amateur artists created what could be the largest snow artwork ever made in Finland on a golf course in Espoo.
Visual artist Eeva Karhu constructed a series of snow sculptures inspired by Finnish mythology in the courtyard of the Kulttuuritalo Martinus in Vantaa. In Lauttasaari, locals built a dazzling display of frozen art using milk cartons.
Image Credit: Lehtikuva
Tahira Sequeira - HT