Economist Sanna Kurronen , who authored the report , cites the provision of welfare services such as unemployment security and child home care allowance as a key cause of the problem.

A new publication by the Finnish Business and Policy Forum (Eva) has revealed that the employment rate for female immigrants in Finland is lower than that of Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Kurronen asserts that immigrants avail of these benefits more frequently and for longer periods than native Finns. The report also found that the employment status of women who had moved to Finland had a direct impact on their children’s—particularly their daughter’s—ability to perform in school and the job market.

According to the publication, continued unemployment could have disastrous effects not only on the economy as a whole, but also on immigrants’ ability to integrate into Finnish society. Increased employment would result in greater inclusion and improved socio-economic status, especially for children.

Kurronen suggests measures such as job-focused integration strategies for women and wage subsidy schemes for the private sector, in addition to cutting child home care allowance, as a means of increasing employment.

Unemployment is reportedly one of the biggest challenges faced by immigrant women in Finland, alongside discrimination, racism and language barriers.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times