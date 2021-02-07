HELSINKI FINLAND

08
Mon, Feb
FAD new

A handout picture provided by Iran's Defence Ministry on February 1, 2021 shows the launch of Iran's newest satellite-carrying rocket, called "Zuljanah," at an undisclosed location. (Photo by - / IRANIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP) / / HO - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

News in brief

This week in Pictures.

Iran launches satellite-carrying rocket, "Zuljanah". Myanmar protesters hold up three-finger salute during protests against the military coup. Firefighters work to contain a fire outside Wooroloo, near Australia's fourth-biggest city Perth. These are some of the most eye-catching pictures and events of this week, from around the world.

 

