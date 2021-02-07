The Danish mens handball team's plane is greeted with spay of water as they arrive at Copenhagen Airport on February 1, 2021 after winning the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship final match between Denmark and Sweden in Cairo the day before. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A man rides a sled towed by a truck as snow continues to fall in Times Square on February 01, 2021 in New York City. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a State of Emergency as a Nor'Easter is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions with up to 18 inches of snow into the city. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP

A Palestinian woman, wearing a protective mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, walks past a coronavirus-inspired mural in Gaza City, on February 2, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A panda cub plays with festive decorations in its enclosure at the Shenshuping breeding base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in Wenchuan, in China's southwestern Sichuan province on February 3, 2021, ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Ox which falls on February 12. (Photo by STR / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This handout photo taken on February 2, 2021 and released by West Australia's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) shows a helicopter dropping retardant as firefighters work to contain a fire outside Wooroloo, near Australia's fourth-biggest city Perth. (Photo by Evan COLLIS / DFES / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A man wears Olympic rings sunglasses near the Bird's Nest stadium, the venue for opening and closing ceremonies at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing on February 4, 2021, a year before the opening of the Games on February 4, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Snowboarder enjoys the slopes and view of the Pyhä Ski Resort in Finnish Lapland on 5th Feb., 2021. According to Foreca, Friday is the coldest day of a freezing weekend.

Protesters block KMP Expressway during a roadblock-protest called by farmers, part of their continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, at Kundli in Haryana state on February 6, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The Pacaya volcano, seen from Rodeo village in San Vicente Pacaya municipality, about 50 km south of Guatemala City, erupts on February 7, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A policeman stands with flowers given to them by protesters during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 7, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) - LEHTIKUVA / AFP