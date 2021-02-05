An Indonesian protester releases a pigeon during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar, outside the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta on February 5, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A man takes pictures on the rooftop area of Osanbashi Pier in Yokohama on February 5, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Slovenia's Ema Klinec competes during the women's FIS world cup ski jumping event in Hinzenbach, Austria on February 5, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A smooth-coated otter swims in the river at Pasir Ris park in Singapore on February 5, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Staff of the Ministry of Ethnic Affairs hold up signs with red ribbons and make the three-finger salute as they pose for photos in protest against the military coup in Naypyidaw on February 5, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) - LEHTIKUVA / AFP