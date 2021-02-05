HELSINKI FINLAND

08
Mon, Feb
FAD new

Israelis protest amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis against their Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demand his resignation over corruption cases and his failure to combat the Covid-19, on January 5, 2021 in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

News in brief

Here are some of the most eye-catching pictures of today, from around the world.

 

ICPonline

Week's Most Popular Articles

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners