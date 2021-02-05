Finns have bought more vegetables over the past year compared to previous years, while the sale of candy and chocolates has dropped significantly. Customers are also purchasing a higher number of non-alcoholic beverages.

New data from Statistics Finland and the Finnish Grocery Trade Association suggests that the coronavirus pandemic has had a direct impact on grocery shopping and consumer behaviour in the country, resulting in healthier food choices.

Grocery sales increased by 8 per cent since the pandemic began last year, with vegetables witnessing the highest growth.

Kari Luoto, Managing Director at the Finnish Grocery Trade Association, told MTV that the purchase of vegetables increased by 12 per cent over the last year.

Luoto credits the soaring sales of items such as vegetables, meat and other food products to the fact that people are spending more time indoors, which drives them to eat out less and cook more.

Sales of non-alcoholic beverages also shot up by 30 per cent, while alcohol purchases increased by 10 per cent, reflecting the declining sales of alcohol in restaurants and bars.

Experts caution that these trends may not persist beyond the next year, as the exceptional circumstances of the last year must be taken into consideration.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times