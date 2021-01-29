On Wednesday, the city reported a record number of 106 new infections. Another 16 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Over a thousand residents have been quarantined.

The Western Finland city of Jyväskylä has witnessed an alarming surge in coronavirus infections over the past week.

The latest cluster of infections has been traced to a student event that was hosted at a local bar last Thursday. Despite the event being officially cancelled, it was attended by over 150 people, most of them students. The establishment, Heidi’s Bier Bar, has since shut its doors indefinitely.

Another chain of infections has been linked to private gyms in the area. While gyms run by the city have already been closed, current legislation prevents the government from shutting down private institutions.

Authorities have expressed concern over the disturbing figures. The city’s emergency management team is expected to meet today to assess the situation and decide on measures to contain transmission and keep infection rates under control.

Owing to the high number of cases, the city plans to use a private service to determine whether the latest spate of infections was caused by a new strain of the virus.

The last time Jyväskylä witnessed a spike in infections was during the autumn break, when 108 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times