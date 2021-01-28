Research indicates that every third employee in the healthcare and social services sector in Finland fears for their health, with young workers in particular suffering the consequences of mental health issues stemming from uncertainties about the coronavirus.

According to local news outlets, the Oulu office of the Left Alliance Party was vandalised with graffiti that included Swastika symbols and far-right stickers pasted on the windows on Tuesday.

Left Alliance office vandalised with swastikas

The Left Alliance party revealed in a social media post that the windows of their Oulu office had been vandalised with Swastika graffiti. The party has filed a criminal report for the same.

The incident took place on Tuesday, Holocaust Remembrance Day 2021, which commemorated the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. The occasion is meant to pay tribute to the victims of the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany.

This marks the second incident of vandalism in Oulu within a week, as the Greens party’s office was also defaced with a swastika symbol and a threatening message on Saturday.

The Left Alliance party shared pictures of the graffiti, which has since been removed, on Facebook



Every third healthcare worker fears for their health because of coronavirus

A survey by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health (TTL) suggests that the coronavirus crisis is leading to increased mental health problems among social and healthcare workers in the country.

A third of all employees in the sector admitted that they have experienced significantly more work-related stress since the pandemic began. In some cases, healthcare workers have found that the stress has impaired their ability to work.

The virus has led to increased workloads for medical staff, with younger employees reportedly finding it especially hard to cope.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times