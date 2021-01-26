In other news, the city of Helsinki is set to begin vaccinations for elderly residents who are 85 or older on Monday.

Local newspapers reported the gruesome deaths of a woman and her two children, who were found in an overnight lodging facility in Oulu on Monday. Preliminary investigations into the suspected murder-suicide began yesterday.



Family tragedy rocks small town in Oulu

Police discovered the bodies of a woman and her two children in an accommodation establishment in Oulu on Monday. The family had been reported missing on Sunday and were last seen leaving home in their car on Saturday night.

Police suspect the middle-aged mother took her own life after murdering both children, who were in high school and primary school respectively. Investigations are ongoing and authorities have not yet revealed any further details about the case.

The grisly incident has sent shockwaves through the family’s neighbourhood of Muhos, a small riverside town in Northern Ostrobothnia.

Helsinki to begin vaccinating residents over the age of 85

The city of Helsinki will begin vaccinating residents aged 85 or older, as well as their informal carers, from Monday onwards. According to a press release, just over 2,000 doses of the vaccine will be set aside for the elderly from 1 February.

Anyone born in 1936 or earlier is now eligible for the vaccine. Helsinki currently has approximately 14,000 residents who meet this criteria.

The press release does not mention which vaccine will be administered. Earlier this month, Norway reported 33 deaths among elderly patients who had received the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, and has so far linked 13 of these deaths to possible adverse reactions to the drug.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times