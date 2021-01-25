A new study that highlights socioeconomic differences in smoking in Finland also received substantial attention.

Multiple newspapers carried stories about the declining mental health of high school and university students precipitated by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Distance learning, lack of social contact causing mental health problems among students

According to various sources, students across the country, particularly high school and university students, have been suffering from increased stress, exhaustion and demotivation since the pandemic began.

While primary schools remain open and adults are able to visit offices and gyms, older students do not have the same kind of access to social and recreational activities.

Distance learning, limited social contact and disruptions to their daily lives and hobbies have made it hard for formerly active young adults to cope, leading to the deterioration of their mental health.

The disturbing trend appears to be a global phenomenon, as schools in Las Vegas were recently compelled to reopen after a surge in student suicides.

Smoking trends reveal socioeconomic differences in Finland

New research by the University of Helsinki has found a direct correlation between citizens’ consumption of tobacco products and their education level.

While smoking in Finland has declined significantly over the past 40 years, it is unevenly distributed across population groups.

The findings of the study indicate that smoking has increased among the less educated and decreased among the highly educated, intensifying the differences between the two populations.

Those belonging to a lower socioeconomic group are also less likely to quit, which leads to inequalities in health.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times