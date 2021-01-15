The frigid weather conditions also made headlines today, with the Finnish Meteorological Institute predicting freezing temperatures for Southern and Eastern Finland.

According to reports by local newspaper s, a 44-year-old taxi driver who went missing in Mikkeli (Etelä-Savo) has been found dead.

Meanwhile, Estonian shipping company Tallink announced that it will begin conducting coronavirus tests onboard its cruises between Finland and Estonia.

Missing taxi driver found dead

Police have located the corpse of Niina Syrjäläinen, a 44-year-old taxi driver who was reported missing this week. They are currently investigating the cause of death.

The woman, who ran a taxi company in Mikkeli, was last sighted in her cab on Tuesday evening in Ristiina centre where she lived.

A search operation led police to find Syrjäläinen and her car approximately 30 kilometres from the spot where she vanished. At present there is no cause to suspect foul play.

Biting cold descends on Southern and Eastern Finland

Heavy snowfall has ceased in the South, making way for icy temperatures ranging between -20–25° C on Friday. Meanwhile, in some parts of Eastern Finland the mercury has dropped to a record low of -30° C.

Meteorologists warn that cold winds could make the weather feel upto 10 degrees colder than the given temperature. However, the chill is likely to ease up soon, with more moderate conditions expected by Sunday.

Tallink to begin testing travellers for coronavirus

Tallink has announced that it will begin testing passengers aboard its cruises to curb the spread of the new UK variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The tests, which will be conducted by Helsinki’s Social Services and Healthcare division, will only be offered to travellers arriving in Helsinki from Tallinn. Testing is voluntary and free of charge.



