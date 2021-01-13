With a rate of 0.3 doses administered per 100 people, Finland is currently number 33 on the list of countries that have begun vaccinations, far below Denmark (2.0) and Iceland (1.4).

According to the latest statistics from online publication Our World in Data (OWID), Finland is lagging behind other countries when it comes to vaccinating its citizens against the COVID-19 virus.

Neighbouring Sweden’s vaccination rate is 0.8, while Norway stands at 0.4. Israel tops the list with an average of 22.3 total vaccinations per 100 people, followed by the UAE with 12.9.

Vaccinations in Finland began in the last week of December. The country suffered a setback early on; however, as it expected to receive 100,000 to 300,000 doses of the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine before Christmas, but was sent only one shipment containing 10,000 doses.

Last week, the European Commission authorised a second vaccine developed by Moderna to be sold in the EU on a conditional basis. The first batches were shipped to Europe early this week.

Maria Kontio, Chief Specialist at the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), told Yle that while the Moderna vaccines could arrive in Finland within a few weeks, the supply will likely be limited.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times