The Helsinki metropolitan area was hit by a fierce snowstorm on Tuesday, resulting in the region being blanketed by a thick layer of snow. The storm has led to several power outages and dangerous driving conditions in many parts of the country.
Police and rescue services have advised people to remain indoors and avoid driving. Forecasts suggest that the storm will remain in Southern and Western Finland till Wednesday, with heavy snowfall and strong winds expected to continue till then.
Meteorologist Matti Huutonen told Yle that Southern Finland could see as much as 20 centimetres of snow during the day, with winds likely to reach speeds of 20 metres per second in coastal areas.
You can see more photos of the blizzard's impact on the city by scrolling through the gallery.
Image credit: Lehtikuva
Tahira Sequeira - HT