While the cause of death has not yet been confirmed, a press release from his record label stated that the 41-year-old, who died in his home in Helsinki, had been suffering from “long-term health issues.”

Alexi Laiho, lead guitarist, vocalist and founding member of the internationally renowned Finnish metal band Children of Bodom, has died.

Laiho (originally Markku Uula Aleksi Laiho) hailed from Espoo and enjoyed a long and illustrious career as a musician, performing with numerous Finnish metal bands.

He is best known for fronting the wildly popular melodic death metal group Children of Bodom. The band, which was formed by Laiho and drummer Jaska Raatikainen in 1993, announced their dissolution in 2019. In 2020, Laiho founded Bodom after Midnight.

Widely regarded for his fast-paced shredding style and melodic solos, Laiho received several accolades during the course of his career. He was included in Guitar World’s list of 50 fastest guitarists and was voted the greatest metal guitarist of all time in a poll conducted by Total Guitar magazine.

Laiho was a central figure in the Finnish heavy metal scene. Tributes from local as well as international musicians poured in on social media after his death had been announced.





Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times