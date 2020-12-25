The coronavirus crisis has led to travel bans and cancelled events, wreaking havoc on Christmas plans everywhere. The slump in tourism has hit Finland hard this year, particularly in Santa’s hometown of Rovaniemi. Additionally, some districts may not get to experience snow on Christmas day.

Despite the trying circumstances, however, the country remains well-lit this Christmas, with decorations dazzling passersby, particularly in the capital city, and lending a cheerful message of hope in the gloom of winter.