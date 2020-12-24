14-year-old Finnish guitar prodigy Juho Ranta-Maunus has won the title of Young Guitarist of the Year 2020 in an annual competition held by music magazine Guitar World. According to the magazine, “young guitarist” was the most hotly contested category this year.

Ranta-Maunus hails from Seinäjoki (South Ostrobothnia) and began playing the guitar at the young age of eight. His playing style is heavily influenced by progressive rock and metal.