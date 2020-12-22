According to substance abuse prevention organisation EHYT (Ehkäisevä päihdetyö) ry, the number of requests for help with substance abuse almost doubled this year compared to the previous year.

The association, which is dedicated to improving wellness by tackling alcohol, drug and gambling addiction, provides assistance and support via a free 24-hour helpline.

EHYT noted a 30 per cent increase in the number of answered calls and a 40 per cent rise in attempted calls over the course of the year.