The award-winning director is best known for the highly-acclaimed Godfather trilogy (1972–1990). The first two films in the series are widely regarded as cinematic masterpieces and have garnered praise from critics and audiences alike.

Renowned American film director , producer and screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola will spend five days in Helsinki this month as a guest of the National Audiovisual Institute (Kavi) and the Department of Film, Television and Scenography (ELO) at Aalto University.

Works such as the mystery thriller The Conversation and haunting war drama Apocalypse Now also helped cement Coppola’s status in the film world.

A six-time Academy Award winner, Coppola is one of only eight filmmakers to have won the prestigious Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival twice.

During his visit, which is scheduled for 8–12 December, Coppola will work with students at Aalto University to tackle fresh perspectives on film. Discussions will primarily be conducted remotely owing to coronavirus restrictions.

Coppola will also give a talk at the Kino Regina Theatre in Helsinki on 12 December at 5 p.m. While restrictions prevent the event from being open to the public, interested parties can follow it for free on the live stream.

Participants will be given the opportunity to submit live questions to the filmmaker. Additional information is available at Kino Regina’s website.







Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times