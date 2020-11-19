According to Finnish police, the country has seen an unprecedented rise in cases of domestic violence during the pandemic. While the lockdown has resulted in fewer outbreaks of violent behaviour in public spaces, physical violence within the home has taken a darker turn, with increasing instances of aggravated assault and even homicide.

In a recent press release, National Police Board Chief Superintendent Ari Järvenpää stated that the police were called to respond to approximately 14,400 more cases of domestic emergencies compared to last year and nearly 18,000 more cases of domestic disturbance or disruptive behaviour.