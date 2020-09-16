Look through today in pictures from all over the World, includes photos of satellite images, Israeli soldiers and Covid-19.

Satellite image shows Hurricane Sally in the US Gulf Coast. Hurricane Sally barrelled into the US Gulf Coast early Wednesday, with forecasts of drenching rains that could provoke "historic" and potentially deadly flash floods/ RAMMB/NOAA/NESDIS, Lehtikuva.

Donkeys look on as behind Israeli soldiers stand aboard infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) checking their equipment, at a military training camp near the village of Yatta/Hazem Bader, Lehtikuva.

A vendor wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 arranges his toy-shaped balloons on the Rajpath street near India Gate in New Delhi/Jewel Samad, Lehtikuva.

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a sign showing the area where wearing a mask is mandatory, due to the Covid-19, in Bordeaux, southwestern France/Philippe Lopez, Lehtikuva.

Migrants enter a new temporary camp near Panagiouda, hosting refugees and migrants from the Moria camp destroyed by a fire on the night of September 8, on the Greek Aegean island of Lesbos, on September 16, 2020. - Six young Afghan men including two minors will face a prosecutor on Greece's Lesbos island on September 16 on suspicion of setting fires that destroyed Europe's largest migrant camp, leaving over 12,000 people homeless/Angelos Tzortzinis,Lehtikuva.

Community service officers of "Dutch boa's" force demonstrate against aggressions toward enforcers on Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands/Koen Van Weel, Lehtikuva.

A laboratory staff wearing Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) conducts a procedure from samples collected for Covid-19 testing/ Indranil Mukherjee, Lehtikuva.

Shelby Hautala - Helsinki Times